Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.35

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 7615946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

