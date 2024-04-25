Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $4,064,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,437,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,965,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.56. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $311.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

