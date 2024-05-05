WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

MasTec Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $10.80 on Friday, hitting $101.80. 2,348,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.