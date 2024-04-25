Community Bank N.A. Sells 80,762 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,762 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,456,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.