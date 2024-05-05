WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 2.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after buying an additional 693,247 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 97,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,333. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

