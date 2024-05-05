WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 1,511,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

