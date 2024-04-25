Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

