NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,114.88 or 1.00083479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012764 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00096984 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

