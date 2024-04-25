Community Bank N.A. Buys 225 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,198. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

