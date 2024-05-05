Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 2,391,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

