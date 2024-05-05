WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vontier by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

