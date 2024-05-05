Knuff & Co LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,240. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.