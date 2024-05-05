WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 6.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 1,057,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,468. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.