Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Declines By 96.0%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 198,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 20.2 %
NASDAQ:ZAPP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
