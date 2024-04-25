Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOS Price Performance
XOSWW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,003. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
