Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOS Price Performance

XOSWW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,003. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

