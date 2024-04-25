Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

