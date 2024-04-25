BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. 50,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

