Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 3,072,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,627. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

