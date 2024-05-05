Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,823.00.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $104.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,577.38. The company had a trading volume of 534,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,734. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,524.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3,399.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 433.49% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

