Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,963,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 149,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,305. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

