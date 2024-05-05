Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.96. 1,626,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

