Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 986,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

