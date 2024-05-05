VeraBank N.A. Has $276,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,834.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 194,215 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,549,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,228,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $100.82. 214,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,254. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

