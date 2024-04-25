Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.42. 1,334,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,478. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.