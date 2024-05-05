Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $16.46 billion and $19,309.44 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,652,376,810 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,855,324,087.164 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.46050533 USD and is down -41.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,224.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

