Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012643 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.