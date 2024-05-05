Needham & Company LLC Boosts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $125.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.24. 285,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

