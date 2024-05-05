Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.09 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $13.15 or 0.00020449 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.09 billion and approximately $94.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00058359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,223,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,452,266 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

