Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $491,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

