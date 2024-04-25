Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 13,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,166. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

