Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Target Price to $36.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZWS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 727,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,346. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 589,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 589,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,936 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

