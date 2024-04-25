Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $391.00 to $360.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Humana traded as low as $308.19 and last traded at $309.41. Approximately 466,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,987,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Humana by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.24 and its 200 day moving average is $396.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

