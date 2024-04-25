Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPGP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $101.25. 188,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,386. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $107.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

