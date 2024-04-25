Reviewing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) and Its Peers

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 672 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 122 568 886 14 2.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 84.30%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million $231.01 million 6.81 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.07 billion -$55.85 million 56.31

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -34.70% -44.58% 0.00%

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

