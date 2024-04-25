Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 25th (AMK, CALX, CCOI, CRRFY, CVAC, DECK, FR, H, JKS, LI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 25th:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $860.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $875.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a sell rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

