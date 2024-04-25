Insider Selling: Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,777.17).

Redde Northgate Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REDD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 380.50 ($4.70). 513,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Redde Northgate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 676.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

