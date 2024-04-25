Insider Selling: Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,777.17).
Redde Northgate Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of REDD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 380.50 ($4.70). 513,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Redde Northgate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 676.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.
Redde Northgate Company Profile
