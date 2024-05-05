Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LPG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

