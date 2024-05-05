Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

