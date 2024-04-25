Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,456,000 after buying an additional 327,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.37. 681,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.77. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

