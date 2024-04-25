BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

