Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

