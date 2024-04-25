Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Bfsg LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 160,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

