Larson Financial Group LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 112,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

