Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

