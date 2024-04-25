MongoDB’s (MDB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $465.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $369.29 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.52 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

