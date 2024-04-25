Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

LRN stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

