KeyCorp Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $13.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NU. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NU stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NU will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

