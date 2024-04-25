Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.09% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

