Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.79.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $10.17 on Wednesday, reaching $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,647. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

