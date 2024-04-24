1,410 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.34. 2,548,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

